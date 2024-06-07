Top track

Tears For Later

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DON DIABLO

Kemistry
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
From $39.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tears For Later
Got a code?

About Don Diablo

Regarded as one of the founding fathers of the future house movement, Don Diablo is a master of sonic cinematics. The build-and-drop formula that is now prevalent in most every mainstream club was popularised by the 2010’s school of larger-than-life produc Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

DON DIABLO is coming to Kemistry Nightclub for an unforgettable night. Get ready to come bond with us!

For table reservations please email/text:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

(954) 297- 9255

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Don Diablo

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.