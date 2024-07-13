Top track

Tripsun (10 year anniversary show)

The George Tavern
Sat, 13 Jul, 7:00 pm
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After releasing their acclaimed debut album "Kill the Dream", Trispun are back with a London headline show to celebrate their 10 year anniversary. Joining them will be very special friends Toodles & The Hectic Pity, Slash Fiction and Grey Market.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Six Pack
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grey Market, Slash Fiction, Toodles & The Hectic Pity and 1 more

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

