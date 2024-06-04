DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Palestine Festival of Literature

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:30 pm
TalkLos Angeles
$22.06
Join us for the second installment of Freedom To Write for Palestine - LA Edition.

Featuring writers who have withdrawn from PEN America events and awards or have been silenced for standing against genocide and apartheid including: Randa Jarrar, Viet Than...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Writers Against the War on Gaza
$
Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

