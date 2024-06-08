Top track

Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Indie Discoteque Rooftop Party (Cardiff)

District Rooftop
Sat, 8 Jun, 4:00 pm
PartyCardiff
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor
Got a code?

About

We bet that you look good on the dance floor AND in the sunshine, so we invite you to dance to Indie anthems on District's rooftop terrace! ☀️

We'll be celebrating the latest and greatest Indie music from Brit Pop to modern classics & festival anthems at...

This is an 18+ event (ID Required).
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

District Rooftop

2 Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.