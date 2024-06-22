DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La festa senza vergogna torna finalmente a Milano, sotto le stelle del Magnolia.
Perché cantare e piangere nella tua cameretta se puoi farlo insieme a noi?
Non siete più sol3!
𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙖 𝙉𝙤𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙜𝙞𝙖: una notte per piangere insieme! 🥺
▶️...
