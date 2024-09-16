Top track

At Your Worst

Baby Rose

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 16 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baby Rose makes healing music for the aimless and heartbroken. The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and producer’s uniquely rich voice naturally lends itself to her powerful, smoke-filled ballads lamenting lost loves and broken futures. “I make music to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
Lineup

Baby Rose

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
