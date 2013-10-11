DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Since forming in 2003, London’s Hey Colossus have veered from sludgy heavy metal to a more dynamic style of rock, incorporating elements of electronic punk, noise rock and krautrock. Despite a number of lineup changes, the band have remained true to their
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:
Hey Colossus - 4 London Shows - 1 Weekend - North / South / East / West
Oct 11th - 13th.
11th - New River Studios
12th - The Railway Tavern (Matinee doors 1:00)
12th - The Sebright Arms
13th - The Fighting Cocks (Matinee doo...
