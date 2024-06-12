Top track

Joe Kirby - The Edge of Space

Joe Kirby

Coach House Pianos
Wed, 12 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joe Kirby continues his intimate run of shows at a collection of London's most unique spaces with a very limited numbers performance at the prestigious Coach House Pianos Showroom on Wednesday June 12th.

This show follows his beautiful 2024 London shows a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joe Kirby

Venue

Coach House Pianos

79-91 New King's Road, Hammersmith and Fulham, London, SW6 4RL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends9:30 pm

