Top track

Grand National

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Courting + Man/Woman/Chainsaw + Brodie Milner

Omeara
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grand National
Got a code?

About

Beavertown Brewery continue their OMEARA residency, bringing the hottest, loudest and fiercest new groups from around the UK to the beating heart of London Bridge. The best free entry Tuesday you could wish for!

With esteemed alumni such as Talk Show, Do...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Beavertown Brewery
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brodie Milner, Man Woman Chainsaw, Courting

Venue

Omeara

6 O’meara Street, London Bridge, SE1
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.