Zulu & Scowl

Hafenklang
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It almost feels reductive to call Zulu a metallic hardcore band, because their music is so much more than that. Both their 2019 and 2020 EPs are packed with emotional lyrics, spoken-word poems and tearful audio clips about the systemic violence that Black...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zulu, Scowl

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

