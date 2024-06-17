DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gobjaw Poetry Collective Monthly Open Mic Night

The George Tavern
Mon, 17 Jun, 6:30 pm
A monthly poetry and spoken word open mic night hosted by Gobjaw Poetry Collective.

Sign ups from 6.30pm, performances from 7.30pm. Come along to the goblin poets open mic, we can’t wait to hear your voices.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gobjaw Poetry Collective
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends12:00 am

