FRONT 242 "BLACK OUT: THE FINALSHOWS"

SALA APOLO
Fri, 13 Dec, 7:45 pm
GigsBarcelona
€35.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La legendaria banda belga de EBM, FRONT 242, se despide de los escenarios, tras más de 40 años de historia a sus espaldas. Su retirada es una noticia triste, pero ellos quieren convertirlo en una gran celebración. Así que vamos a despedirles como se merece...

Organizado por Sturm Promotions.
Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:45 pm

