Sister Sledge - We Are Family

Dynamite Disco

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 1 Jun, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8

About

Calling all Soul Brothers and Sisters, South LDN's finest live Disco, Funk & Soul explosion is back! ✨

This time round WE celebrate all the WOMEN AND NON-BINARY disco, funk & soul divas for a special party.

✨ LINEUP ✨

🪩 Tasty Lopez

🪩 Sisters of Funk...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tasty Lopez

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Accessibility information

