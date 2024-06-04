Top track

Ogreta album release with Olivia Kaplan and Laney Tripp

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72

About

Ogreta, the indie folk project from Irish artist Penny O’Brien, is celebrating the release of their debut album ‘Happy Belated’ on June 4th. Joined by friends Laney Tripp and Olivia Kaplan with a set to follow by DJ Sad Dad.

Recorded and produced in Los A...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Lineup

Olivia Kaplan

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

