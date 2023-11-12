Top track

Weyes Blood

O2 Academy Leeds
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 14+ event

This is a 14+ event

Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Weyes Blood

Venue

O2 Academy Leeds

55 Cookridge Street, Leeds LS2 3AW
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

