Hot Box General Knowledge Quiz

Hot Box
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
SocialChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
With great success from our music quiz night we have added another quiz for the first Wednesday of each month for general knowledge!

There will be themed rounds on many different areas for everybody to enjoy. Some questions will be laughably easy, others

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

