The Baghdaddies

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Baghdaddies’ exuberant and rampant brand of world music is an exhilarating cocktail of Balkan melodies, ska and latin grooves and sizzling brass played with furious energy and theatrical humour, making them as unforgettable on stage as they are when pe...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

The Baghdaddies

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

