DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soft Kill

1720
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$33.99

About

Playing 'Dead Kids' in its entirety

This is an all ages event

Presented by R 'N' RG & SOS Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
GVLLOW, Closed Tear, Spiritual Cramp and 1 more

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
854 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.