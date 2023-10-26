Top track

GLOK - Dirty Hugs

GLOK

Green Door Store
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In celebration of the very special brand new release 'Pattern Recognition Remix EP' on Friday 10th March, 2023 via Bytes, GLOK will be joining Melting Vinyl for this very special headline show.

Andy Bell of pioneering shoegazers RIDE is parking his Space Read more

Presented by Melting Vinyl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

