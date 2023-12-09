DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our Drag Brunches are back for 2023! We haven’t announced the super star special guest Drag Stars, but we wanted to give you as much notice for our brand new brunches as possible! Grab those early bird tickets now and secure yourself seats at the biggest a
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.