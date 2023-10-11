Top track

What Lies Ahead

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

SEMBLANT

The Underworld
Wed, 11 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

What Lies Ahead
Got a code?

About

Formed in the year of 2006 in Curitiba/PR, the Brazilian band Semblant has structured itself after a few line-up changes and is considered nowadays as one of the most important band of Dark/Gothic Metal in the country, classified by the specialized media a Read more

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

1
Bullet Belt, Mesmerized, SystemHouse33 and 1 more

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs