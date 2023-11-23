Top track

Keep Going

This Is The Kit

The Leeds Irish Centre
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In today's fast-paced mid-apocalyptic world it can feel like a waste of time to speak about time at all. Why dwell on the past when we could just live in the present because the future won't shut up about how bad it's going to be?

But with This Is The Kit...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Brudenell Social Club.

Lineup

This Is The Kit

Venue

The Leeds Irish Centre

York Road, Leeds LS9 9NT
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity

