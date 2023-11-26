Top track

Boiler Room: Amsterdam | Sunday

Hemkade48
Sun, 26 Nov, 5:00 pm
DJAmsterdam
€58.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Due to a rejected licence, we have unfortunately had to change the venue & date for Boiler Room Amsterdam this Saturday 25th November.

The show will now take place the following day, Sunday 26th November from 17:00-00:00 at Hemkade48. We sincerely apologi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.

Lineup

6
Afra, Mary Lake, Brutalismus 3000 and 6 more

Venue

Hemkade48

1506 PR, Zaandam, North Holland, Netherlands
Doors open5:00 pm

