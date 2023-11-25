Top track

Satan Was A Babyboomer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room: Amsterdam | Saturday

Venue TBA (Amsterdam)
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJAmsterdam
€60.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Satan Was A Babyboomer
Got a code?

About

Let’s go, Amsterdam! Our first stop back in the city sold out almost immediately – fear not, we've added a second date to keep the levels high, showcasing the harder fringes of the club — soundtracked by some of techno’s most revered.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Boiler Room.

Lineup

5
Afra, Mary Lake, Brutalismus 3000 and 5 more

Venue

Venue TBA (Amsterdam)

Amsterdam
0
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.