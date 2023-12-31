Top track

Jeff Mills - The Bells

Amore XX NYE Festival

Nuova Fiera Di Roma
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
From €36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AMORE since 2004

present

"AMORE XX 2004 - 2024"

NYE FESTIVAL @ FIERA ROMA

"10 Stage Experience"

w/ JEFF MILLS, DONATO DOZZY, DASHA RUSH & more t.b.a.

Questo è un evento 18+

AMORE
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Via Portuense 1645, 00148 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

