Top track

Adri Block & Scotty Boy - Keep the Dance Floor Goin'

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deep House Halloween at Skybar

Skybar at Mondrian
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Adri Block & Scotty Boy - Keep the Dance Floor Goin'
Got a code?

About

Orlove by Night

Presents:

DEEP HOUSE HALLOWEEN

Deep House Brunch crew is taking over Skybar on Halloween Night!

For tables & more information email orlove@weareorlove.com or call 310-384-3789

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by ORLOVE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Scotty Boy, JJ Flores

Venue

Skybar at Mondrian

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.