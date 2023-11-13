Top track

BVDLVD - PUNK!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BVDLVD

The Louisiana
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BVDLVD - PUNK!
Got a code?

About

BVDLVD

PERFORMING ALONGSIDE:

TWENTYTHREE / BLCKK / PEZZHEAD / DEXNDRE / FREDDY / HEN$HAW / SYNSY.

BVDLVD (pronounced 'Bad Lad') has evolved, shed his skin and evolved again more times than can be counted since his journey into the music industry started...

Presented by DM Generation.

Lineup

5
HEN$HAW, Freddy, Dexndre and 5 more

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
140 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.