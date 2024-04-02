Top track

Martha Tilston - Pop Art Blue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Martha Tilston

Komedia
Tue, 2 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Martha Tilston - Pop Art Blue
Got a code?

About

With a pure silken voice and lyrics that inspire and captivate, BBC best newcomer nominated Martha Tilston regularly sells out concerts, has performed countless prestigious festival slots, enjoyed a spell as guest vocalist for Zero 7 and released several c Read more

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Martha Tilston

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.