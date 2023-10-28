Top track

Mother Neff - Floating

Mother Neff / The Push & Shove / Sour Bridges

Radio East
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Austin bands Mother Neff, The Push & Shove, and Sour Bridges bring their unique brands of Americana and Rock to Radio / East.

Mother Neff sets out to explore the musical Kármán Line; the cosmic corner where Southern soul, Texas guitars and Louisiana rhy Read more

Presented by Radio East.

Lineup

Sour Bridges

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.