The Push & Shove - Endlessly

1st Annual Radio Chili Cook off & Austin Flea

Radio East
Sat, 28 Oct, 12:00 pm
GigsAustin
$20.85

The Push & Shove - Endlessly
About

Join us for our first annual Radio / East Chili Cook Off!

**Free Entry / $20 for chili tasting and judging**

Teams will cook and compete for top honors during the day, and we will have our good friends at Austin Flea selling all kinds of local wares in Read more

Presented by Radio East.

Lineup

Sour Bridges

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

