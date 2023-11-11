Top track

David Morales, Diego Cardarelli, Fabio Stingo, Marksilve

Duel Club
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsPozzuoli
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sabato 11 Novembre 2023 // Start 23:00

David Morales

Diego Cardarelli

Fabio Stingo

Marksilve

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Duel Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

David Morales, David Morales

Venue

Duel Club

Via Antiniana, 2a, 80078 Pozzuoli NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

