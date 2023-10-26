DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UK Black Pride presents: Halloqweens

The Clapham Grand
Thu, 26 Oct, 6:30 pm
PartyLondon
From £7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Calling all black and queer Halloween enthusiasts, get ready to immerse yourself in a night of pure enchantment and spine-tingling delight!

UK Black Pride's Halloqweens is back, and it's set to be a momentous evening that simply cannot be missed. Mark you Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

