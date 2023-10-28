DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Riot Party: Halloween

Fire Night Club Vauxhall
Sat, 28 Oct, 4:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Riot Party London HalloweenRiot Party Halloween Day Rave

Full Lineup TBA

A collaboration from the team behind Sexquisite Events and the organiser of some of Londons best Diasporic music parties… A party for self-expression, hedonism and exploration. Incl Read more

Presented by Make Believe Events.

Venue

Fire Night Club Vauxhall

Vauxhall, S Lambeth Rd, London SW8 1RT
Doors open4:00 pm

