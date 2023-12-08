DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Like so many of music’s most essential singer-songwriters, Emily King has a near-magical gift for digging into life’s deepest sorrows and uncovering unexpected beauty and illuminating truth. Since the arrival of her Grammy Award-nominated full-length debut
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.