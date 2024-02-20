Top track

CIEL - Fine Everything

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CIEL

Colours Hoxton
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

CIEL - Fine Everything
Got a code?

About

This is a 14+ event (u16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

CIEL

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.