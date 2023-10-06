DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BAILE FUNK
Come to brazilian Baile Funk night at the Yellow bar.
It's not allowed to twerk, it's MANDATORY.
Sextou, vem pro baile!
The ticket for the event is free and does not guarantee entry.
The entrance will be managed based on venue cap
