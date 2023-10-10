DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Speed Friendship Aperitif | Open Air

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
ComedyFirenze
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SPEED FRIENDSHIP APERITIF in collaboration with AEGEE FIRENZE

OPEN AIR Version at Di Fori | YellowSquare Florence

New in town and looking for new friends? Come to meet them in a speed way! Quick questions and a rotation system, to get to know the most of

Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

