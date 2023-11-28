DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alexalone / Lavender Blue / Bendrix Littleton

Static Age Records
Tue, 28 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ALEXALONE (Austin, TX)

The sounds of alexalone will usher you into warm, fuzzy, lonely spaces, then shock you alive with pulsing energy. But, alexalone’s first full length album, ALEXALONEWORLD, wasn't merely about the sound, it was an exercise in world b Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

alexalone, Lavender Blue, Bendrix Littleton

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
65 capacity

