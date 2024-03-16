Top track

Heart Chained (feat. Master Peace & No Rome)

Master Peace

Headrow House
15 Mar - 16 Mar 2024
GigsLeeds
£11

About

This is an 18+ event

Presented by SJM.

Lineup

Master Peace

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

