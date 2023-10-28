DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bashment X Afrobeats Manchester Halloween Party

Cargo Manchester
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyManchester
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BASHMENT X AFROBEATS MANCHESTER PARTY

Manchester's Craziest Halloween Party Is Here!

Music Policy:

Bashment, Afrobeats, Soca, Hip Hop, RnB & More

DJ’s On The Night:

DJ Daggastar

DJ Spookz

RMB

DJ Aruntings

Tommy B

+ More

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by City Parties.

Venue

Cargo Manchester

The Printworks, 27 Withy Grove, Manchester, England M4 2BS, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

