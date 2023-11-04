Top track

Latino Fest

Concorde 2
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a night of Reggaeton, Salsa, Bachata, Baile Funk and Latin Trap music across two rooms with 600+ Latin music lovers under one roof.

Room 1 - Reggaeton, Dembow, Latin Pop & Baile Funk

Expect to hear: Daddy Yankee / Maluma / J Blavin / Ryan Cas Read more

Presented by Latino Fest.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
600 capacity

