DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nicolo di Pasqua Quartet @ Taste of Jazz

Cascina Merlata SpazioVivo Community Center
Wed, 18 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€0.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il Board Quartet, per questo evento in veste di trio, propone un repertorio di standards resi famosi dal trombettista Miles Davis e di sue composizioni originali, dal periodo del sestetto fino al quintetto con Wayne Shorter.

Nicolò Di Pasqua, nato a Torin Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Cascina Merlata SpazioVivo Community Center

Via Pier Paolo Pasolini 3, 20151 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.