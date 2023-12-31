Top track

It's Only Real

FLY NYE Glasgow | New World Hogmanay

Platform
Sun, 31 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£43

Top track

It's Only Real
About

Argyle Arch

0130 - 0300 KILIMANJARO

2345 - 0130 DENIS SULTA

2230 - 2345 LB AKA LABAT

2100 - 2230 DOMINIQUE B2B RISI

Midland Arch - Hosted by Clyde Built Radio

0130 - 0300 EMJANERO

0015 - 0130 RAJ CHANDRA

2300 - 0015 BIG MIZ

2200 - 2300 ELANDA

210...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by FLY.

Lineup

2
Denis Sulta, LB aka Labat, Big Miz and 2 more

Venue

Platform

30 Midland Street, Glasgow, G1 4PR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

