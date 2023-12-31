DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Argyle Arch
0130 - 0300 KILIMANJARO
2345 - 0130 DENIS SULTA
2230 - 2345 LB AKA LABAT
2100 - 2230 DOMINIQUE B2B RISI
Midland Arch - Hosted by Clyde Built Radio
0130 - 0300 EMJANERO
0015 - 0130 RAJ CHANDRA
2300 - 0015 BIG MIZ
2200 - 2300 ELANDA
210...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.