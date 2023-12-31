Top track

FLY Hogmanay - New Years Eve - Glasgow

Platform
Sun, 31 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJGlasgow
£36.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FLY closes out the New World pilot season in Glasgow with a standout line up featuring some of our longest running residents.

Denis Sulta

LB aka Labat

Big Miz

Dominique

Elanda

Wheelman

Solus

+ Many more TBA

Presented by FLY.

Lineup

2
Denis Sulta, LB aka Labat, Big Miz and 2 more

Venue

Platform

30 Midland Street, Glasgow, G1 4PR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

