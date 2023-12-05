Top track

Deck Of Cards

Monster Florence (ADDITIONAL DATE)

Hootananny Brixton
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Due to demand Monster Florence have added on an additional London Date for their tour!

Don't hang around - grab your tickets now.

Hailing from Colchester, the trailblazing six-piece behind ‘Borstal’, ‘Deck Of Cards’ & ‘26 Ghosts’ have spent the last deca Read more

Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

Monster Florence

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

