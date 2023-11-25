Top track

Ben Hauke - Get up to Get Down

Club House: A Night of Live House Music

Hootananny Brixton
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a successful debut event with Girls of The Internet we are back with another Club House.

Expect a night of smooth grooves, with some of the finest House & Breakbeat.

Once again we will be celebrating with Live Acts as well as DJs, bringing live mus...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

Lineup

2
Ben Hauke, Anushka, Werkha and 2 more

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

