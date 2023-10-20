Top track

John Kiran Fernandes - Freehand

John Kiran Fernandes, Freeman Leverett, Khandroma

Static Age Records
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56

About

John Kiran Fernandes (Athens, GA)

Fernandes, along with several other members of the Elephant Six Collective, joined the acclaimed psychedelic pop group The Olivia Tremor Control in Athens, GA in 1994. Fernandes was also a member of the side-project Black Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

1
Aperture, Khandroma, Freeman Leverett and 1 more

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:00 pm
65 capacity

