Top track

KAWALA - Do It Like You Do

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KAWALA: The Rehearsal Shows

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KAWALA - Do It Like You Do
Got a code?

About

Live Nation Presents

KAWALA: The Rehearsal Shows

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

KAWALA

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.