Boombox Cartel | Max Energy Tour

Musica Club NYC
Fri, 15 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$46.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

There are few artists appropriate of being placed within the bass music pantheon, and amongst them is the one and only Boombox Cartel. With over a decade of original productions showcased within a discography rivaled by none and industry defining performan...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Trust Us Events.

Boombox Cartel

Musica Club NYC

637 W 50th St, New York, NY 10019, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

