DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

fabric: DJ BORING (All Night Long)

fabric
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £20.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The masterful, energetic, vibrant, and never-dull, DJ BORING plays from start to finish. Expect many more to be announced across the club...

This is an 19+ event

Presented by fabric.

Lineup

1
CC:Disco!, Eclair Fifi, Demi Riquísimo and 1 more

Venue

fabric

Charterhouse St, London EC1M 6HJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.